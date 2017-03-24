Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Genius Brands International Inc (OTCMKTS:GNUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Genius Brands International (OTCMKTS:GNUS) traded up 2.8069% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.0252. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Genius Brands International has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $8.00.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts.

