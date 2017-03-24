General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Given Hold Rating at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered General Mills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,117 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,941.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 400.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 113.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

