Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.36). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

GEMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 112 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.75 ($1.60).

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) opened at 101.26 on Friday. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 100.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 148.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 140.05 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.01.

Gem Diamonds Limited Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited is a United Kingdom-based diamond producer, which is engaged in the exploration and development of diamond mines. The Company operates diamond mining operations in Lesotho and Botswana. The Company’s geographical segments include Lesotho, which is involved in diamond mining activities; Botswana, which is engaged in diamond mining activities; Belgium, which is involved in the sales, marketing and manufacturing of diamonds, and British Virgin Islands (BVI), Republic of South Africa (RSA) and the United Kingdom, which provides technical and administrative services.

