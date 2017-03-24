Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Garmin worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) opened at 51.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.86. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company earned $861 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.86 million. Garmin had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.24.

In other news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 6,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $356,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

