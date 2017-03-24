GameStop Corp. (GME) Trading Down 13.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) fell 13.6% on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $19.89 to $17.95. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. GameStop Corp. traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 15,925,976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

GME has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Vetr upgraded GameStop Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded GameStop Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In related news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $90,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,486,000 after buying an additional 1,348,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,807,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 3,534.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 694,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter valued at $17,368,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 15,333.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 571,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 567,342 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.18.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.09. The firm earned $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from GameStop Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. GameStop Corp.’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

GameStop Corp. Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

