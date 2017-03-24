GameStop Corp. (GME) PT Lowered to $17.95

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark Co. from $19.89 to $17.95 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark Co.’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GME. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr lowered GameStop Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.84 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on GameStop Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GameStop Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 12.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,034,010 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.18. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.09. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company earned $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from GameStop Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $90,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter worth $17,368,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter worth $325,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter worth $2,130,000.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

