Shares of Galp Energia Sgps (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Galp Energia Sgps an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPEY shares. Citigroup Inc upgraded Galp Energia Sgps from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia Sgps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Galp Energia Sgps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Galp Energia Sgps (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Galp Energia Sgps has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 62.70.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/galp-energia-sgps-glpey-given-average-rating-of-by-brokerages.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galp Energia Sgps (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia Sgps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia Sgps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.