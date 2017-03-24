G4S plc (LON:GFS) insider Ashley Almanza sold 345,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,023,718.96 ($1,264,318.83).

G4S plc (LON:GFS) opened at 297.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 246.26. G4S plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 307.30. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.60 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.82 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from G4S plc’s previous dividend of $3.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “G4S plc (GFS) Insider Ashley Almanza Sells 345,851 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/g4s-plc-gfs-insider-ashley-almanza-sells-345851-shares-of-stock.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on shares of G4S plc in a research report on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc cut G4S plc to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 259 ($3.20) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on G4S plc from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on G4S plc from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 280 ($3.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on G4S plc from GBX 274 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.20 ($3.28).

About G4S plc

G4S Plc is a security company specializing in the provision of security and related services to customers. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia Middle East, Latin America, Europe, North America, and UK & Ireland. It offers Secure solutions products, including manned security and facilities management services, and Cash solutions, mainly the provision of physical cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for G4S plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.