G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,752,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,842,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,264,000 after buying an additional 494,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,405,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 415,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 22.96 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

