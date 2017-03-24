FY2018 EPS Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Taubman Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.24.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCO. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.31. 93,490 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.57. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $62.67 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.61. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 618.56%. The firm earned $166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 62.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth $208,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth $237,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.23%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG) is a partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

