FY2018 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the firm will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.78.

Shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,114 shares. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

