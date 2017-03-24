FY2018 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Cut by Analyst

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Analysts at FBR & Co cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Mabry now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) traded up 0.85% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 104,581 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -958.25%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $245,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 945,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,551,345.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $690,088. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is managing its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

