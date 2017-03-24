FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Integra Gold Corp Issued By Beacon Securities (ICG)

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Gold Corp in a report issued on Wednesday. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.15 price target on shares of Integra Gold Corp in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Integra Gold Corp in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

About Integra Gold Corp

Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.

