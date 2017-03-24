FY2017 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Boosted by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2018 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) opened at 29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.95. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.19 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Moss purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $210,125. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

