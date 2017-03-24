FY2017 EPS Estimates for T2 Biosystems Inc Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Brokmeier now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. WBB Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered T2 Biosystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) opened at 5.22 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $159.61 million. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

In related news, Director David B. Elsbree acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 1,307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $13,625,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,898,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 246,849 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

