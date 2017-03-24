FY2017 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Raised by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2017 EPS estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$70.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$83.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$67.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.71.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) opened at 81.40 on Thursday. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is a Canada-based company that, through its subsidiaries, owns a range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses. The Company’s segments include Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. Its family of brands and businesses include Conte Foods, Larosa Foods, McSweeney’s, Direct Plus, OvenPride and Island City Baking.

