Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Nike in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FY2017 EPS Estimates for Nike Inc (NKE) Decreased by Jefferies Group” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-nike-inc-nke-decreased-by-jefferies-group.html.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 55.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at $18,740,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.