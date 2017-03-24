FY2017 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. Increased by Analyst (ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ITGR) – Stock analysts at Craig Hallum boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Integer Holdings in a note issued to investors on Monday. Craig Hallum analyst C. Haff now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.67.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company earned $359.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.32 million. The company's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Integer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) opened at 40.15 on Thursday. Integer Holdings has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $41,761,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $43,243,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $9,615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Integer Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000.

In other Integer Holdings news, CEO Thomas J. Hook sold 146,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $5,497,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook sold 31,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,122,927.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,788,314.

Integer Holdings Company Profile

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

