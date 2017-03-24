FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Issued By FIG Partners

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners lifted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a report released on Thursday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business earned $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 million. Synovus Financial Corp. had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNV. Evercore ISI lowered Synovus Financial Corp. to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Hovde Group lowered Synovus Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) opened at 39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $44.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,858,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,682,000 after buying an additional 652,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,680,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after buying an additional 144,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 46.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after buying an additional 1,336,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,072,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,471,000 after buying an additional 191,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after buying an additional 102,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Allan E. Kamensky bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,842.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Synovus Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

About Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services to its customers through over 30 locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

