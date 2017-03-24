Golden Queen Mining Co. (TSE:GQM) – Analysts at M Partners reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Golden Queen Mining in a report released on Thursday. M Partners analyst S. Mcdougall now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Golden Queen Mining Co. Issued By M Partners (GQM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/fy2017-earnings-forecast-for-golden-queen-mining-co-issued-by-m-partners-gqm.html.

Golden Queen Mining (TSE:GQM) opened at 0.89 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $98.92 million. Golden Queen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Golden Queen Mining Company Profile

Golden Queen Mining Co, Ltd. is engaged in the development of the Soledad Mountain Project (the Project), located in the Mojave Mining District, Kern County, California. The Company incorporated Golden Queen Mining Canada Ltd. (GQM Canada), a British Columbia subsidiary, to hold the Company’s interest in Golden Queen Mining Holdings, Inc (GQM Holdings).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Queen Mining Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Queen Mining Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.