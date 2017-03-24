FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst G. Mehta now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.22. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) opened at 75.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm earned $229 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,054,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hutchens Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the third quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc now owns 33,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,302.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 852,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,672,000 after buying an additional 791,352 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,963.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,928,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,326. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.48%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

