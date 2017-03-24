FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Russo now expects that the firm will post earnings of ($4.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.99). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.55.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) opened at 26.25 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $832.94 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

In related news, insider Neil Bodick sold 5,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,193.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

