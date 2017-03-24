Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Downgraded to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $2.09 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.96 to $2.51 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) traded up 5.6649% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.0499. The stock had a trading volume of 37,815,715 shares. The company’s market cap is $2.40 billion. Frontier Communications Corp has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Frontier Communications Corp had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Frontier Communications Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/frontier-communications-corp-ftr-downgraded-to-buy-at-vetr-inc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Frontier Communications Corp’s payout ratio is -77.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Corp

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.