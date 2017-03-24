Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $971,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,692,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,600,094,000 after buying an additional 1,562,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,791,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,386,741,000 after buying an additional 3,272,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 23,656,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,000,450,000 after buying an additional 878,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,494,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $951,303,000 after buying an additional 1,937,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,557,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,755,000 after buying an additional 1,385,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $45.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 113.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,455,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,705.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Warmuth sold 3,851 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $174,796.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,592 shares of company stock worth $3,400,139. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

