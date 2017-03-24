Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) to Issue Dividend Increase – C$0.05 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) traded down 0.08% on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,664 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Tom Mullane purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$96,940.00. Also, insider Michael John Stone purchased 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.77 per share, with a total value of C$73,614.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.31.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in western Canada. The Company’s primary focus is acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalties. The Company manages a non-government portfolio of oil and natural gas royalties in Canada.

