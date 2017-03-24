Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,489 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion.

In related news, insider Michael John Stone purchased 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.77 per share, with a total value of C$73,614.42. Also, Director Tom Mullane purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,940.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/freehold-royalties-ltd-fru-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRU shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.31.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in western Canada. The Company’s primary focus is acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalties. The Company manages a non-government portfolio of oil and natural gas royalties in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.