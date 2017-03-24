Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) Declares Dividend Increase – C$0.05 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 5,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion.

In other news, Director Tom Mullane acquired 7,400 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$96,940.00. Also, insider Michael John Stone acquired 5,346 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.77 per share, with a total value of C$73,614.42.

FRU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.31.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas, predominantly in western Canada. The Company’s primary focus is acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalties. The Company manages a non-government portfolio of oil and natural gas royalties in Canada.

