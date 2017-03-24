BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) SVP Fred Broadway sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $92,240.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fred Broadway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Fred Broadway sold 8,070 shares of BioTelemetry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $200,216.70.

Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) opened at 26.05 on Friday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $739.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company earned $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fred Broadway Sells 3,429 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/fred-broadway-sells-3429-shares-of-biotelemetry-inc-beat-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 176.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,935,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,946,000 after buying an additional 1,234,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $8,624,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 62.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 230,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 72.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 171,760 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth about $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.