Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $291,975,000 Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,522,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 689,311 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for about 1.6% of Fred Alger Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Celgene worth $291,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 123.22 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $127.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post $7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Vetr lowered Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

In other Celgene news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $96,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

