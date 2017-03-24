Fred Alger Management Inc. Buys 823,380 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 823,380 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fred Alger Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $176,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 3,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at 103.87 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $111.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post $5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/fred-alger-management-inc-buys-823380-shares-of-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Aegis increased their price target on Union Pacific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.95.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $438,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.