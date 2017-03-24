Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 577,362 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,839,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 577,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Starbucks worth $213,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Stanford Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.87.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

