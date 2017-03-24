Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,355 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1,441.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 608.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 94.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $147,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) opened at 38.41 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s market cap is $14.55 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -3.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Vetr raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.13 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $2,066,741.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 37,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $1,489,902.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,387.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,979 shares of company stock worth $3,751,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

