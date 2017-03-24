Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 154,903 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of Mastercard worth $676,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,801,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,649,000 after buying an additional 4,111,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,125,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 61.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,013,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,780,000 after buying an additional 2,656,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,469,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,790,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,957,000 after buying an additional 1,620,638 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 111.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Mastercard had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post $4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Mastercard to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.89 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.77.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 205,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $22,279,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,064,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,242,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Cairns sold 58,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $6,426,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,439,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,339,186. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

