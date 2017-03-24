Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,783,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Realogy Holdings Corp by 48.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,044,000 after buying an additional 792,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Realogy Holdings Corp by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,949,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) opened at 28.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.41. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Realogy Holdings Corp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Realogy Holdings Corp’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Realogy Holdings Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Realogy Holdings Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Realogy Holdings Corp Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

