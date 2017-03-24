Franklin Resources Inc. Holds Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. maintained its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coherus Biosciences worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,547,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,321,000 after buying an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) opened at 21.85 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The company’s market cap is $1.12 billion.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.60. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post ($5.13) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,892 shares in the company, valued at $186,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is focused on the global biosimilar market. The Company operates through developing and commercializing biosimilar products segment. Its business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta), in late clinical-stage, and bevacizumab (Avastin), in preclinical-stage; Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates, etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira), which are both in late clinical-stage; Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis) in preclinical stage, and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131 (formerly INT-131), in Phase II proof-of-concept trial.

