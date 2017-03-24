Franklin Resources Inc. Has $861,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources Corp were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,162,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,320,000 after buying an additional 1,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 551.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,154,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after buying an additional 977,241 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 34.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after buying an additional 581,292 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp during the third quarter valued at about $28,495,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) opened at 56.74 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $11.00 billion. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $861,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/franklin-resources-inc-has-861000-position-in-targa-resources-corp-trgp.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources Corp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources Corp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources Corp from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $551,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,240.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $631,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources Corp

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.