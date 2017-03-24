Franklin Resources Inc. Has $819,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,494,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,581,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,346,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,327,000 after buying an additional 421,942 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,005,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,218,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the period.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) opened at 44.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.34 billion.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 735.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.53 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 7,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $301,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $209,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,315.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,175 shares of company stock worth $934,300.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

