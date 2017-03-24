Franklin Resources Inc. Has $817,000 Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,400,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,065,000 after buying an additional 1,097,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,322,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Anthem by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,051,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,633,000 after buying an additional 630,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,900,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,077,000 after buying an additional 824,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,594,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,390,000 after buying an additional 115,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) opened at 165.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $114.85 and a one year high of $170.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.91%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post $11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.24 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

In other Anthem news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $120,693.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose D. Tomas sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $928,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,378 shares of company stock worth $5,065,738 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

