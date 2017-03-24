Franklin Resources Inc. Has $774,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Franklin Resources Inc. maintained its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) opened at 725.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $729.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $705.30 and a 12 month high of $819.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.11. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post $45.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $808.00 to $910.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $887.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $866.32.

In related news, insider James C. Griffith sold 660 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.79, for a total transaction of $521,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,495.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 14,300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.54, for a total value of $10,360,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,525.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,960 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

