Franklin Resources Inc. Has $693,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $67,260,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $62,505,000. Mik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $53,280,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $38,341,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,218,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,703,000 after buying an additional 509,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) opened at 72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.57. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,207,713.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl N. Turpin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

