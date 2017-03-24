Franklin Resources Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $15,350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $1,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) opened at 118.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.35 and a 12 month high of $125.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm earned $854 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.45 million. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post $5.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/franklin-resources-inc-has-662000-stake-in-hubbell-incorporated-hubb.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Hubbell news, insider William R. Sperry sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $308,118.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,246.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $401,302.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,737.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.