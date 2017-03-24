Franklin Resources Inc. Has $657,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) opened at 85.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.52 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post $5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Annette M. Alonzo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $552,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,940 shares of company stock worth $4,372,799. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

