Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in PVH Corp (PVH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PVH Corp were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH Corp by 172.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ariel Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) opened at 98.55 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. PVH Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post $6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen and Company upped their price target on PVH Corp to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their price objective on PVH Corp to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH Corp in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of PVH Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About PVH Corp

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

