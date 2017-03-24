Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) opened at 41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $44.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Chairman Gregory E. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,079,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,162,863 shares in the company, valued at $93,392,424.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Johnson sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $739,056.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,521,037 shares in the company, valued at $66,773,524.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $128,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

