Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:FTF) declared a apr 17 dividend on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:FTF) opened at 11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.96. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/franklin-limited-duration-income-trust-of-beneficial-interest-ftf-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 994,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $12,643,641.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,993,013 shares of company stock worth $24,780,971 over the last ninety days.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.