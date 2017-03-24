Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest Declares Apr 17 Dividend of $0.11 (FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:FTF) announced a apr 17 dividend on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:FTF) opened at 11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $320.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.96.

In other Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust of Beneficial Interest news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 126,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $1,547,947.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,993,013 shares of company stock worth $24,780,971.

