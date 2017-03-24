Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a report issued on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Dundee Securities raised shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada Corp from C$72.50 to C$71.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada Corp from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada Corp from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.54.

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) opened at 86.64 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.55.

About Franco Nevada Corp

Franco-Nevada Corp (Franco-Nevada) is a Canada-based gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company’s additional interests are in platinum group metals and other resource assets. It operates in the segment of resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. The Company’s business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality.

