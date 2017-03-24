Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a C$71.50 price objective on the stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Franco Nevada Corp from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Franco Nevada Corp from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Franco Nevada Corp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco Nevada Corp from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Dundee Securities raised Franco Nevada Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.54.

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.62. 76,963 shares of the stock were exchanged. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion and a PE ratio of 155.51.

Franco Nevada Corp Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp (Franco-Nevada) is a Canada-based gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company’s additional interests are in platinum group metals and other resource assets. It operates in the segment of resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. The Company’s business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality.

