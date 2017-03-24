Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp in a report released on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.77 million. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 8.84%. Francesca's Holdings Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/francescas-holdings-corp-fran-to-post-q3-2018-earnings-of-0-28-per-share-keycorp-forecasts.html.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded down 0.75% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,994 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 22.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Francesca's Holdings Corp Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.