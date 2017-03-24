Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp in a report released on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.
Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.77 million. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 8.84%. Francesca's Holdings Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.
Shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded down 0.75% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,994 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 22.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.
Francesca's Holdings Corp Company Profile
Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.
