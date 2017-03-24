Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel products. The Company operates a chain of retail boutiques in the United States. It offers apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts to female customers. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Website, francescascollections.com. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRAN. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) opened at 16.06 on Wednesday. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $606.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Francesca's Holdings Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Francesca's Holdings Corp will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRAN. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp by 106.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Francesca's Holdings Corp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

